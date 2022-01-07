Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $145.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.
MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.61.
Shares of MDT opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day moving average is $122.20. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
