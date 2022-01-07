Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $145.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.61.

Shares of MDT opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day moving average is $122.20. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

