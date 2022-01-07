Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.63 Per Share

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $6.63 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

Shares of MDT opened at $104.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 20,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Medtronic by 4,583.8% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 96,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 94,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

