Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $995,000 Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 803.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 52.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.12.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $520.53 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $525.27 and its 200 day moving average is $505.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

