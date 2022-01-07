MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.48

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.48 and last traded at C$12.39, with a volume of 907826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.70.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. CIBC boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering decreased their target price on MEG Energy to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.60.
The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.62.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.
About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
