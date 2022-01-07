MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.48

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.48 and last traded at C$12.39, with a volume of 907826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. CIBC boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering decreased their target price on MEG Energy to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.60.

The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.62.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

