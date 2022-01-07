Meir Adest Sells 10,000 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $248.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.75.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

