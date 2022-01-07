MEMBERS Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $173.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average is $158.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

