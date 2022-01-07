MEMBERS Trust Co Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Shares of ABT opened at $135.16 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $239.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average of $124.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.