MEMBERS Trust Co Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $253.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

