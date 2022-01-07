MEMBERS Trust Co Has $938,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $88.71 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

