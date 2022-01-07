MEMBERS Trust Co Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,024 shares during the period.

VO opened at $246.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $204.37 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

