MEMBERS Trust Co Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $37,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 315,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65.

