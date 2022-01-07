MEMBERS Trust Co Purchases 2,830,070 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 105.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 11.8% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $757,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,059,000 after purchasing an additional 339,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $148.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

