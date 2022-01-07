Mendel Money Management Purchases Shares of 11,280 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 277.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after buying an additional 2,421,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 25.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 593,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 88.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 487,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 666.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 479,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after acquiring an additional 416,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $30.68 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $518,027.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

