Mendel Money Management Reduces Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Mendel Money Management lowered its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,127,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after buying an additional 562,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 52,425 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 758,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 714,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after buying an additional 68,254 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 68.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 434,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 176,139 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.06 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.