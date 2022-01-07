MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2,000.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MELI. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,968.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,156.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,326.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,555.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,018.73 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.54 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,736,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

