Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Price Target Increased to GBX 55 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 52 ($0.70) to GBX 55 ($0.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, increased their price objective on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 49 ($0.66) to GBX 52 ($0.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

Shares of LON MERC opened at GBX 39.63 ($0.53) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.01. The company has a market cap of £174.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.72. Mercia Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 23.50 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 44 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Payton acquired 12,793 shares of Mercia Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,861.34 ($6,550.79).

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.