MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKKGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($278.41) to €270.00 ($306.82) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. 28,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,402. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

