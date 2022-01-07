Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $28,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of AB opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.44%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.