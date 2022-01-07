Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. DISH Network comprises about 2.5% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,759,000 after acquiring an additional 317,551 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,384 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in DISH Network by 22.8% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 6.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 259,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

DISH stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.11. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.