Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MESA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $5.79 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $208.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.81.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

