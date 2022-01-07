Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $327,770.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MLAB opened at $313.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.50 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.10. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MLAB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

