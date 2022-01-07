Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 539,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCR. cut Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 16,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Metacrine will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metacrine news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 540,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $805,593.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 459,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $445,909.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,112,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,153. 22.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Metacrine by 176.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Metacrine by 90.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 123,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 58,836 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Metacrine by 155.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Metacrine by 254.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its position in Metacrine by 31.8% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,145,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 275,952 shares in the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

