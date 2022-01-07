Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.39 ($0.02). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1.41 ($0.02), with a volume of 86,646 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,360.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £29.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.38.

Metals Exploration Company Profile (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.