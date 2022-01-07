M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $105.86 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,016 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $105,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.39. 2,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,690. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.47.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

