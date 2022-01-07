M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $146.11 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,609,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 450,178 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $146,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Comcast by 60.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. 125,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,078,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. The company has a market cap of $230.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Loop Capital cut their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

