M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $164.64 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,106,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,831 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Intel worth $164,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.32. 226,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,569,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $220.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

