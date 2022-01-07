M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,717,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,527 shares during the period. Burford Capital accounts for 4.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $1,874,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Burford Capital by 134.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 199,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period.

BUR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,266. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

