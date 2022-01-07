MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.18.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

