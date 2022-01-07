MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGPI. Truist raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.06. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $62,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,990 shares of company stock worth $884,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

