Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

