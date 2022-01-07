Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO Sells $326,738.04 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MAA traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $220.90. 424,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.51.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

