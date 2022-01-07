MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $526.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.59.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

