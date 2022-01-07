Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
MAIFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 1,237,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Minera Alamos has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.63.
About Minera Alamos
Featured Article: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.