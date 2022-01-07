Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MAIFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 1,237,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Minera Alamos has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.