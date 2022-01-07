MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Capitalization Tops $1.09 Million

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $495.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,804.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.30 or 0.07662587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.27 or 0.00318783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.50 or 0.00929318 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00073470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.67 or 0.00470459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00265687 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.