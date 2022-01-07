Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $608,365.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for about $35.28 or 0.00084430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 99.9% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $39.65 million and $608,365.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00074013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.86 or 0.07587561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00075445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,790.12 or 0.99999703 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

