Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.60

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 2003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.15.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 359.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 377.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mission Produce by 551.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.