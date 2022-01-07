Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 5,492 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sirius XM by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 610,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 201,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sirius XM by 58.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.19 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.