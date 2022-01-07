Mist (MIST) Reaches Market Cap of $3.76 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Mist has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can currently be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00064006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

