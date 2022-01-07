Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 46.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 130.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MT opened at $33.49 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

