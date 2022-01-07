Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $216,000 Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.83 million, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.