Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $276,000 Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,835 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 78,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

PLYM opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

