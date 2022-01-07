Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $402,000 Stock Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Inotiv worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Inotiv alerts:

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $562.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOTV. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.