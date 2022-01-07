Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $429,000 Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,897,000 after buying an additional 282,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,370,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,663,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,458,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after buying an additional 53,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

RPT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

