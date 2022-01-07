Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $555,000 Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $4,006,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 114.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Arcosa by 93.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,474 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 221.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 44,386 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACA. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:ACA opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.06. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

