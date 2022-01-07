Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,500,000 after purchasing an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,558,000 after purchasing an additional 791,504 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $244.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.01 and a 12-month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

