Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Inotiv worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Inotiv by 2,350.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOTV. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOTV stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $562.13 million, a P/E ratio of -196.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

