Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of MOD stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $570.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOD. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.