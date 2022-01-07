Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the November 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of MOLN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. 13,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,470. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOLN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molecular Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at $8,267,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $5,123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $3,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.