Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Mongolia Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF)

Mongolia Energy Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration and development of energy and metal resources. Its businesses include the mining of coal, the production and sales of coal products, such as cleaned coking coal and steam coal, the provision of coal transportation services, as well as coal processing.

