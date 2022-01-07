Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 31.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

